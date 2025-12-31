After SC notice, state directs pvt univs to submit financial statements

Pune: The financial functioning of private and deemed universities across the country is set to come under close scrutiny, following directions issued by the Supreme Court seeking detailed information on their operations. The move is expected to expose irregularities in institutions allegedly functioning under the guise of the ‘no profit, no loss’ principle. Group of Indian / Asian college students studying in the library using laptop computers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The apex court has sought comprehensive data on whether self-financed and deemed universities are genuinely operating on a non-profit basis, whether funds are being diverted for personal or family use of promoters, and whether basic norms such as grievance redressal mechanisms and minimum wages for staff are being followed.

The directions were issued in connection with a petition filed in the Supreme Court titled Ayesha Jain vs Amity University, Noida and Others. The court, in its order dated November 20, instructed all states to collect and submit detailed information regarding private and deemed universities functioning within their jurisdictions.

In Maharashtra, the higher education department has begun collecting the information from all private and deemed universities from Dec 29 The compiled data will be submitted to the Supreme Court through the chief secretary.

Director of higher education Shailendra Deolankar has issued an official circular directing all self-financed and deemed universities in the state to furnish the required details within the stipulated time frame. The information will be scrutinised before being submitted to the court in affidavit form.

Delankar said, “We will also be examining whether funds are being diverted towards purposes not related to education; salaries and expenses of founders or their family members, or acquisition of assets by them.”