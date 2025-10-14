Pune: In response to Supreme Court directives on student safety and mental health, the Maharashtra Department of Higher and Technical Education has formed a 12-member expert committee to draft a comprehensive policy on student protection and grievance redressal. After Supreme Court directives, state to frame student protection policy

The move follows instructions from the Supreme Court and the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, which urged educational institutions nationwide to implement mental health support and suicide prevention measures. Acting on this, the state’s Chief Secretary directed universities to strengthen student support systems.

A government resolution issued by the department formally established the committee, which has been given two months to submit its draft policy and recommendations. The Director of Higher Education has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to coordinate the policy development process.

The committee is chaired by Dr Hemlata Bagla, Vice-Chancellor of HSNC University, Mumbai, and includes experts in law, psychology, student welfare, and the National Service Scheme (NSS). Officials said the policy will align with guidelines from the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Education, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The policy aims to set clear standards for student protection, mental health support, grievance redressal, and institutional accountability. It will also emphasise the role of key stakeholders, students, parents, teachers, and university administrators, in creating a safer academic environment.

Once finalised, the policy will apply to all public universities, affiliated colleges, and private institutions across Maharashtra.