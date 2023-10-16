After ten years, NSS units return to SPPU campus

Pune Prof Suresh Gosavi, Vice-Chancellor of SPPU, has approved the NSS unit for SPPU campus students to begin this academic year. (HT PHOTO)

After nearly ten years, a National Service Scheme (NSS) unit will be established on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus. Students admitted to other departments of the university will now be allowed to participate in various events through NSS, in addition to the SPPU-associated colleges from Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts.

Students can apply to join NSS until October 20. Students will be led in terms of personality development and skill instruction, in addition to social and educational activities.

Prof Suresh Gosavi, Vice-Chancellor of SPPU, has approved the NSS unit for SPPU campus students to begin this academic year. According to him, the university’s NSS department is now taking applications from students from several departments.

Prof Sadanand Bhosle, the director of the NSS department of the university said, “In this year’s squad of NSS of SPPU a total of 100 students will be admitted to the university unit and so far, 72 students have applied for admission.”

While students are pleased with the decision, Mandar Kevade, an SPPU campus student, stated, “I am going to apply for the NSS unit in SPPU as it allows us to go beyond academics and work for several social initiatives.”

