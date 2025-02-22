Ahead of assembly session, DGP instructs all police units to be vigilant about serious crimes

The Maharashtra director-general of police (DGP) headquarters has instructed all police commissioners and superintendents to be extra vigilant and alert about cases involving serious crimes, information regarding which could be sought by guardian ministers, state ministers, the home minister and chief minister during the upcoming assembly session. Additional special inspector-general (IG) Raj Tilak Raushan in his communique to unit heads has asked officials to ensure that serious crimes are not committed; and to immediately communicate details of such crimes to the DGP headquarters control room, ADG office (law and order), and special IG (law and order) in case they occur. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The instructions lay special emphasis on custodial deaths wherein the units have been asked to remain extra alert, the escape of prisoners from police custody which brings disrepute to the police force, and strong follow-up on compliance carried out by the police units in accordance with the directions issued by ministers.

The communique mandates strict action in: crimes against women and children, and against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes; illicit liquor trade; gambling; terrorism and Naxalism; indiscipline in the police force; social media crimes; and fulfilment of directives issued by the secretariat during the last assembly session.

Furthermore, the communique points out that during the last assembly session, investigative officers for different cases that were brought to the notice of the assembly were absent leading to displeasure among ministers. It becomes difficult for ministers to answer when questions are raised and as a result, suspension orders are to be issued to officials who do not remain present at the appointed time.

The upcoming state legislative session is scheduled to begin on March 3.