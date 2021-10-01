Ahead of elections, all parties except Congress oppose Taljai hill development plan

PUNE: The Taljai Hill Development Project submitted to the standing committee by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for approval has caught the attention of all political parties ahead of the civic polls even as the Congress finds itself cornered.

Besides residents and environmentalists, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) too have opposed the project.

Earlier on Wednesday, residents met and requested state environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray to save the Taljai hill as PMC plans to execute the hill project at a cost of Rs120 crore. The minister promised to study the project and take necessary action.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Subhash Jagtap, who has been opposing the proposal for past two years, said, “I took steps to develop the hill and will not allow PMC to execute the plan and ruin the green belt. The 107-acre land was acquired during my tenure and we carried out extensive plantation on the hill.”

On the other hand, Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “The project is presented by the municipal commissioner. Post the inauguration of Sa Du Shinde cricket stadium, the project proposal report has been put up at various spots on the hill and nearby area. Even as the plan awaits PMC’s approval, yet some people are saying that many trees will be cut. The work at Pachgaon Parvati hill is carried out by the forest department and not PMC.”

The stand of Congress has not convinced other parties and residents. Sensing growing opposition from locals, MNS submitted a letter to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar urging him not to execute the project.

BJP corporator Mahesh Wable has also opposed the proposal and joined a signature campaign carried out last week by citizens. He said that while carrying out any work, citizens and local members should be taken into confidence.”

The land mass

The land protected by fence is owned by the forest department. The area in front of Taljai temple, including the temple, Sa Du Shinde stadium, Taljai water tank is falling under the 107-acre acquired by PMC.

How the land got acquired

According to NCP member Subhash Jagtap, there were 130 bungalow plots and 66 amenity plots approved in the 1942 layout. In 1982, this area was declared as hilltop hillslope (HTHS) with permission of four per cent construction.

Jagtap said, “When I was the PMC standing committee chairman, I put up a proposal to acquire this HTHS land by PMC and make it Taljai hill to keep the area green. The then district collector Madhukar Kokate was not ready to publish the order. Guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed Kokate to acquire the land and issue the order.”

PMC started land acquisition process in 2003 and completed it in 2005 by paying Rs27 crore as compensation as per the HTHS rule. However, seven plot owners went to court. Later, PMC developed an oxygen park reservation on the plot.