Ahead of festive season, Pune FDA seize harmful vanaspati oil worth ₹7 lakh
Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Pune on Tuesday took action against harmful Vanaspati oil (Dalda) sellers
Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Pune on Tuesday took action against harmful Vanaspati oil (Dalda) sellers. It has seized products worth ₹738,496 from the sellers.
As an initiative ahead of the festive season, the FDA will keep a close watch on food items like sweets, cooking oil and other items as the sale of these items increase during the festive season.
Sanjay Naragude, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA said that the department will keep a close watch on the sellers and dealers.
Earlier, FDA had taken the samples of the two products namely ‘Puff Vanaspati (Great Chef)’ and ‘Puff Vanaspati (Century)’. “We received a food analysis report on these items on August 22. The report stated that the said sample of Vanaspati oil (Dalda) contained elements which are hazardous to human health. On the basis of this report, FDA seized 1,288 kg of Puff Vanaspati (Great Chef) worth ₹300,529 and 2,053 kg of Vanaspati (Century Puff) worth ₹437,966. The products are worth a total of ₹738,496 which was seized from the wholesaler of market yard,” said Nargude.
He added that more products were seized from distributors.
“After seizing spurious products from the wholesalers, FDA also seized 478 kg of ‘Puff Vanaspati (Great Chef)’ worth ₹66,976 and 1,873 kg of ‘Puff Vanaspati (Century)’ worth ₹2,52,909 from the distributor. Total ₹3,19,885 of products were seized from the distributors,” said Naragude.
He also added that the FDA is keeping a vigil on sweets and other products during the festive season.
“FDA will keep a close watch on sellers and dealers of cooking oil, ghee, vanaspati oil (dalda), sweets, khawa, chickpea flour as festive season is approaching,” said Naragude.
-
Most districts in Maharashtra get excess rainfall : IMD
According to data shared by India Meteorological Department, between June 1 to August 22, as many as 29 districts in India are in the large deficit category with rainfall deficiency more than 60%. Most of these districts are from central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Other districts in Maharashtra have reported normal rainfall. Weather department noted that from August 24, there are no warnings for any subdivisions of Maharashtra.
-
Delhi Police's new commissioner to restart ‘Jan Sunwai’ after two years
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora will hold his first 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) in his office at the police headquarters from August 24. This will be the first 'Jan Sunwai' session by a Delhi Police chief in two years. In the past, the sunwai was conducted to meet complainants to address their grievances but the practice was stopped due to Covid-19. Arora, who took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 1, will restart Jan Sunwai.
-
Prayagraj: Criminal carrying reward of ₹50,000 nabbed by STF
Prayagraj unit of the special task force on Tuesday nabbed a notorious criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. The arrested criminal identified as Khagesh Pandey has 27 serious cases lodged against him at different police stations of trans-Yamuna area. DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip off, the STF team arrested Khagesh Pandey aka Rahul Baba near Rampur railway crossing in industrial area on Tuesday.
-
Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate 10-day Pune Festival
The 34th Pune Festival will be inaugurated on Friday, September 2 at Ganesh Kala Krida Ragmanch, Pune by minister of road and highways, Nitin Gadkari and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. This 10-day festival which is held during Ganesh Mahotsavis organised jointly by the Pune Festival committee,Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Department of Tourism.
-
NCR’s Prayagraj div ends parcel bookings at five stns
The officials of Prayagraj division of North Central Railway have decided to close down the facility of booking parcels at five railway stations of the division on account of no takers for the service. The railway parcel service has been completely stopped at these five stations, Manikpur, Fatehpur, Mainpuri, Shikohabad and Kanpur Anwarganj due to no parcel booking for many years, informed NCR officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics