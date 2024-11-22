Ahead of poll results, Pune civic body warns action against illegal hoardings

After the Bombay High Court’s direction the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday issued an order urging political parties to refrain from putting up illegal banners and hoardings to avoid legal action. The court directed the state home department and director general of police to issue a circular instructing all police authorities to provide the necessary force to assist municipal bodies in taking such an action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Bombay High Court on Monday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and responding to apprehensions of illegal hoardings and banners in municipal areas across Maharashtra directed state government, municipal corporations and councils to be vigilant and take strict action against such unauthorised structures. Besides, the court directed the state home department and director general of police to issue a circular instructing all police authorities to provide the necessary force to assist municipal bodies in taking such an action.

‘In compliance with the court orders the PMC has been actively removing unauthorised hoardings, banners, posters, kiosks, flags, and wall posters across the city. In its latest order dated November 18, 2024, the High Court directed authorities to ensure that no unauthorized or unlicensed advertisements are erected after the declaration of results for the 2024 General Assembly Elections,’ the order read.

“The municipal corporation urges all stakeholders, including political parties, to act responsibly and respect the court’s orders. The initiative aims to ensure a cleaner, safer, and more organised urban environment. In case of failure to adhere to the norms strict legal action under sections 244 and 245 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Sky Signs, Advertisement Regulation and Control Rules, 2022 and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995 will be taken,” said, Prashant Thombre, deputy commissioner, sky sign and licence department, PMC.