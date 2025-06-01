Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Pune city working president Pradeep Deshmukh on Friday called upon party workers to not wait for administrative action but instead take to the streets to address public grievances directly. Ahead of polls, NCP urges party workers to resolve public issues. Pune city executive committee of the party holds meet at Modern College. (HT)

Deshmukh was speaking at the Pune city executive committee meeting held at Modern College, which saw participation from a large number of former corporators and party office-bearers. His instructions to workers in a meeting attended by most senior leaders and ex-corporators from the city came months ahead of civic polls.

Pune along with Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations are likely to go for polls in September as per the directions from the Supreme Court. Deshmukh urged workers to gear up for the party’s foundation day event on June 10, scheduled to be held in Balewadi.

“The upcoming party convention in Pune district to be attended by national president Ajit Pawar should be unprecedented in scale,” he said, stressing that every worker must contribute to making it a success.

“With the Pune Municipal Corporation elections approaching, membership drives must intensify. But more importantly, each worker must go out among the people and work at the grassroots. Citizens must see that we are implementing Ajitdada Pawar’s vision for development,” he said.

MLA Chetan Tupe, addressing the gathering, said, “The strength of the party lies in its workers. It is because of them that the party has achieved success. They must be given opportunities on various corporations and committees. However, we must also remember that we are part of the Mahayuti alliance, and some decisions are bound by agreed formulas.”

Former MLA Sunil Tingre added that NCP workers have always taken the lead in solving public issues and must continue to demonstrate this commitment.

Other leaders who spoke at the meeting included Rajlaxmi Bhosale, Mahesh Shinde, Baburao Chandere, Subhash Jagtap, and Datta Sagar.