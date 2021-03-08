IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Ajit Pawar approves land acquisition for MSRDC’s Pune ring project
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Ajit Pawar approves land acquisition for MSRDC’s Pune ring project

Finance Minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday gave a nod for the Pune Ring Road project and approved land acquisition along 170 kilometres of area
READ FULL STORY
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:44 PM IST

Finance Minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday gave a nod for the Pune Ring Road project and approved land acquisition along 170 kilometres of area.

The total project cost of this road is 26,000 crore and will be constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

A total of 1,822 hector land is required for this project.

The MSRDC had already floated the request for proposal for selection of the consultant for providing assistance in land acquisition proceedings and related activities for the construction of the ring road.

Pawar said in his budget speech, “A large number of passengers and goods are transported from other parts of the state as well as from the Konkan, Marathwada and North Maharashtra via Pune. This puts a huge strain on the traffic of Pune city. To avoid this, it is necessary to undertake the construction of the ring road around Pune in order to save fuel and time. For this, the work of the Pune ring route will be taken on an eight-lane circular road with an estimated cost of 26,000 crore. The total construction will be around 170 km and the land acquisition work will be undertaken this year.”

MSRDC stated, “The Pune ring road is a proposed circular outer road for the Pune Metropolitan region, the decision was taken on June 2007. In the earlier stage, the proposed ring road was widening of the existing outer ring road but later it is modified and decided to align away from the city considering future growth and development of the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR).

MSRDC proposes development in two packages

Package 1: 90 kilometres starting from Khed Shivapur on NH4, popularly known as Satara road and culminating at Urse on Mumbai-Pune Expressway via Bhivari (Pune Baramati Road), Wadki (Saswad Road), Theur (Solapur Road), Lonikand (Ahmedngar Road), Kuruli (Nashik Road) and Talegaon (Old Mumbai Pune Road)

Package 2: 85 kilometres

Khed Shivapur (Satara Road), and culminating at Urse on Mumbai Pune expressway via Malkhed (Pune Panshet Road), Muttha Village (Pune- Lavasa Road), Ghotavade Phata (Paud Road).

BOX 2

Details of land acquisition

(Eastern Part- Phase 1)

Taluka/ villages affected/ area in Hectors

Maval/9/171.71

Khed/10/298.53

Haveli/15/291.40

Bhor/5/141.48

Purandar/7/165

Western Part - Phase 2

Bhor/5/108.10

Haveli/9/239.96

Mulshi/14/272.41

Maval/6/133.45

Total 80 villages will be affected, and land required is at 1,822.24 hector

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Ajit Pawar approves land acquisition for MSRDC’s Pune ring project

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Finance Minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday gave a nod for the Pune Ring Road project and approved land acquisition along 170 kilometres of area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

51-year-old car owner booked for death of two-wheeler rider

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:43 PM IST
A 51-year-old man was arrested for causing the death of a 44-year-old from BT Kawade road area of Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Maharashtra government allocates 302 crore for Pune metro

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The Maharashtra government on Monday allocated a total of 490 crore for the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) of which 302 crore is for Pune, and Rs188 crore for the Nagpur Metro
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

47-year-old duped of 5 lakh in online fraud

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:40 PM IST
A 47-year-old woman from Camp, Pune was duped of 5,00,500 by people who approached her through a social media profile
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State okays Pune-Nashik railway plan

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Pune: Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister, has okayed the pending Pune- Nashik railway project in his annual budget 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Army paper leak: Arrested major sent to seven days in police custody

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:21 PM IST
An Indian Army major arrested in the army recruitment exam paper leak case was remanded to seven days in police custody by a special court in Pune on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Decentralised vaccination plan helps cover over 1.46 lakh people in Pune

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Pune: From just 31 vaccination sites where 1,802 health care workers (HCW) who were the first beneficiaries in phase one on day one (January 16), the district is now inoculating over 15,000 beneficiaries, including senior citizens and those with comorbidities at 122 sites
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Virtual Data Science conference on March 8

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Pune - A 24-hour virtual conference will be held by Women in Data Science (WiDS) on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day, in collaboration with Stanford University – ICME Department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU first semester exams postponed, students, teachers seek more clarity

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The first-semester examination at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been delayed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IMD forecast: Warmer temperatures in Pune this week

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the day temperature to rise as high as 37 degrees Celsius this week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to organise monthly collection drive at 300 centres for e-waste

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) solid waste department has decided to organize a monthly collection program at 300 centres for e-waste and plastic waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PI, API among three in police custody for corruption

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST
A police inspector, an assistant police inspector and a constable were among three people arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB ) Pune unit for demanding and accepting a bribe to give a favourable submission in court in order to secure the release of the complainant’s uncle who was in judicial custody in a case of cheating
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC stops Bhama Askhed water supply to Yerawada after high turbidity found

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stopped the water supply of Bhama Askhed project to residents from Yerawada due to the presence of high turbidity
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two minors killed in separate road accidents in two days

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Two minors including a seven-year-old were killed in road accidents in Pune within two days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

CEO of sports event management company booked for cheating

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a sports event management company was among seven people booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based businessman for 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP