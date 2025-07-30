Ajit Pawar asks Centre to widen key highways to end traffic bottlenecks

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has urged the central government to widen three important highways near Pune to reduce traffic congestion. In a letter to the Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari on July 25, Pawar requested urgent action on the widening proposal. Pawar said these roads pass through industrial zones, residential areas, schools, hospitals, and townships, and the existing lanes are not adequate to support the heavy traffic, especially during peak hours. (HT)

He has specifically requested the upgradation and widening of three major highway stretches: NH-60 from Nashik Phata to Khed, which currently has four lanes and is proposed to be expanded to six lanes; NH-65 from Hadapsar to Yavat, also a four-lane road planned for conversion into a six-lane corridor; and NH-548D from Talegaon through Chakan to Shikrapur, which is presently a two-lane stretch and is proposed to be widened to four lanes.

Pawar said these roads pass through industrial zones, residential areas, schools, hospitals, and townships, and the existing lanes are not adequate to support the heavy traffic, especially during peak hours.

He mentioned that an elevated highway for this corridor is already under bidding, but until the work begins, widening the roads using the available land can offer quick relief.

Pawar also said people have been demanding this solution for a long time as they suffer traffic jams daily, which affect their day-to-day affairs and economic activities.

Hence, he requested the Union minister to approve the proposals quickly and provide funds for early execution, stressing that this would not just help ease congestion but also support future highway construction with fewer disruptions.