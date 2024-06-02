 Ajit Pawar defends Tingre in Porsche case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ajit Pawar defends Tingre in Porsche case

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2024 06:14 AM IST

NCP's Ajit Pawar supports MLA Sunil Tingre for promptly visiting police station after Porsche accident, denies party influence in probe.

Pune district guardian minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Saturday supported his party’s Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre for being present at the Yerawada police station within hours after the Porsche car accident.

Tingre had earlier said that he had visited the police station after the minor’s father, a builder and his ex-employer, called him. (HT PHOTO)
Tingre had earlier said that he had visited the police station after the minor’s father, a builder and his ex-employer, called him. (HT PHOTO)

A 17-year-old driving a Porsche had mowed down two persons on bike at Kalyaninagar on May 19

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Saturday, Pawar said, “I have never supported illegal activities. Tingre being the legislator of Wadgaonsheri where the incident took place visited the site and the police station to get information as a public representative. He has not influenced the probe in any way.”

Tingre had earlier said that he had visited the police station after the minor’s father, a builder and his ex-employer, called him. On whether the probe was influenced by members of his party, Pawar said that no one is putting pressure to save the guilty in the case.

“Action has been taken against the minor accused, his parents and grandfather. The state government will also act against the officials found guilty in the case as per the law,” he said.

Pawar said that Tingre is ready for any kind of inquiry in the case and is not coming out in public due to his high sugar level.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Ajit Pawar defends Tingre in Porsche case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On