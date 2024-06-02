Ajit Pawar defends Tingre in Porsche case

Pune district guardian minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Saturday supported his party’s Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre for being present at the Yerawada police station within hours after the Porsche car accident. Tingre had earlier said that he had visited the police station after the minor’s father, a builder and his ex-employer, called him. (HT PHOTO)

A 17-year-old driving a Porsche had mowed down two persons on bike at Kalyaninagar on May 19

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Saturday, Pawar said, “I have never supported illegal activities. Tingre being the legislator of Wadgaonsheri where the incident took place visited the site and the police station to get information as a public representative. He has not influenced the probe in any way.”

Tingre had earlier said that he had visited the police station after the minor’s father, a builder and his ex-employer, called him. On whether the probe was influenced by members of his party, Pawar said that no one is putting pressure to save the guilty in the case.

“Action has been taken against the minor accused, his parents and grandfather. The state government will also act against the officials found guilty in the case as per the law,” he said.

Pawar said that Tingre is ready for any kind of inquiry in the case and is not coming out in public due to his high sugar level.

(With agency inputs)