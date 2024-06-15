Ajit Pawar holds meeting to review preparedness for Pandharpur Palkhi

Deputy chief minister (DCM) of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, on Friday held a review meeting regarding preparedness for the upcoming Pandharpur Palkhi procession. Pawar assured the district administration that the government will provide the necessary funds for the Palkhi ceremony, officials said. DCM Pawar said that adequate arrangements should be made for mobile toilets and tankers for the Palkhi ceremony. (HT PHOTO)

While the Ashadi Ekadashi Wari 2024 is just a couple of weeks away and will head from Pune to Pandharpur on June 28, Pawar reviewed preparedness for the 2024 Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhis. The meeting was held at Vidhan Bhavan Pune in the presence of MLAs Dilip Mohite Patil, Sanjay Jagtap, Dattatray Bharne, Samadhan Awatade, Babandada Shinde, Sanjay Shinde and Sunil Kamble. Furthermore, divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar; police commissioner Amitesh Kumar; Pune municipal commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale; Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Rahul Mahiwal; district collectors of Pune and Solapur; senior police officers; chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad; and Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir Committee co-chairman Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar were present at the meeting.

DCM Pawar said that adequate arrangements should be made for mobile toilets and tankers for the Palkhi ceremony. “Special attention should be given to the cleanliness of the toilets. Until funds are provided by the state government for the Palkhi work, funds from the district planning committee should be used,” Pawar said.

He instructed that the Indrayani River should be cleaned on priority basis. Planning should be carried out for cleanliness in Pandharpur city after the Palkhi ceremony, and electric power arrangements should be made for the Palkhis at night. “A proposal should be prepared regarding the permanent possession of land/s on the Palkhi route for the Wari festival which can be used for other purposes during other times. The administration should take care to prevent encroachment of such land/s. A meeting will be held with the divisional commissioner regarding the permanent facilities on the Palkhi route,” Pawar said.

Pawar said that all necessary cooperation will be provided by the government and administration for the successful completion of the Palkhi ceremony. Instructions will be given at the state level regarding provision of security and other arrangements for the Palkhi processions coming from other districts. Pawar said that financial assistance will be provided by the government in case of accidents during the Wari.

Divisional commissioner Pulkundwar said, “This year, more manpower has been hired for mobile toilets and sanitation. The ongoing road works will be completed before the Palkhi ceremony. An app for the Ashadi Wari will be prepared by the Public Works Department, and a contact book will be prepared by the administration. Special planning will be carried out for a clean and serene Wari.”

Whereas police commissioner Amitesh Kumar briefed about the security and traffic planning. DCM Pawar launched an app designed to provide information about toilet facilities during the Palkhi ceremony.