Ajit Pawar opens hockey training centre at Major Dhyanchand stadium
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday inaugurated the hockey training centre at Nehrunagar.
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Maharashtra Hockey Aundh have started the facility of international standards at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Polygrass stadium in Nehrunagar.
Pawar said, “The centre will play an important part in promoting hockey and developing skills among players. The stadium should be maintained properly.”
A PCMC official said, “Both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations are making efforts to develop infra and turn Pune into a sports city.”
Later, Pawar interacted with players after the inauguration ceremony.
Pune’s Khadki was a nursery of hockey players and produced several Olympians including Dhanraj Pillay, who later became the captain of the Indian team and participated in four Olympics, followed by Vikram Pillay and Vikas Pillay, Vikram’s younger brother.
In 1936, two players from Khadki, Joseph Phillips and Baboo Nimal, were selected to be a part of the Indian Olympic team to play at the Berlin Olympics. Under the leadership of Dhyanchand, the team beat Germany 8-1 in the final to win the gold medal.
