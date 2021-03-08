Ajit Pawar proposes ₹40 crore sugar museum in Pune
In a first of its kind, the Maharashtra government has decided to construct a sugar museum in Pune at the cost of ₹40 crore.
Finance minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Monday, made the announcement on the floor of the house.
Pawar said, “It is proposed to set up a sugar museum at Sakhar Sankul located at Shivajinagar in Pune. The cost of the project would be ₹40 crore. The museum will provide information on the progress made in the sugar industry in Maharashtra along with sugar and ancillary industries.”
The museum will be a permanent exhibit and will show how the sugar industry in Maharashtra helped transform the rural economy and generate employment.
A maximum number of sugar factories in Maharashtra are run by the cooperative sector which increases sugar production.
The sugar industry has evolved with time and has even changed the cropping pattern.
After it is complete, the sugar museum will educate people and create awareness about rural economy and how sugar comes to their home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Survey: 69 per cent of students not satisfied with online lectures, demand reduction in syllabus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Born to climb: Eight-year-old Toshika treks seven forts in 15 hours 30 minutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State govt fails to act on Dange committee report on fee restructuring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajit Pawar proposes ₹40 crore sugar museum in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajit Pawar approves land acquisition for MSRDC’s Pune ring project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
51-year-old car owner booked for death of two-wheeler rider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government allocates ₹302 crore for Pune metro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
47-year-old duped of ₹5 lakh in online fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State okays Pune-Nashik railway plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army paper leak: Arrested major sent to seven days in police custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decentralised vaccination plan helps cover over 1.46 lakh people in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virtual Data Science conference on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU first semester exams postponed, students, teachers seek more clarity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD forecast: Warmer temperatures in Pune this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to organise monthly collection drive at 300 centres for e-waste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox