Ajit Pawar raises concerns over overcrowding, illegal migration in Maharashtra’s cities 

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday voiced concerns over Maharashtra’s urban planning challenges, citing an influx of migrants from northern states and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as key contributors to overcrowding in cities. Pawar suggested that water currently used by the Tata power project in Mulshi would need to be redirected to urban areas to meet the growing demand. (Hindustan Times)

Speaking at an award function organised by the Urban Development and Urban Planning Department on Friday, Pawar projected that Pune’s population, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, could reach two crore by 2054.

“Traffic and transportation problems are worsening, and we need better mobility solutions. If Pune’s population reaches two crore, ensuring adequate water supply will become a serious challenge,” he said in the program.

Even as there is no census done yet, the current population of Pune is likely to be pegged at 60 lakh while the population of the overall district is estimated to have crossed one crore.

Pawar suggested that water currently used by the Tata power project in Mulshi would need to be redirected to urban areas to meet the growing demand. “We will have to approach the courts and argue that dam water used for power generation should be allocated for public use,” he added.

He emphasised that urban planning is not just about building roads and infrastructure but also about maintaining a balance between social, economic, and environmental factors. Pawar stressed the need for adopting advanced technology to address the pressures of rapid urbanisation.

Highlighting the impact of migration, Pawar noted that people relocate to cities due to limited opportunities in rural areas.

“As migration increases, cities become overcrowded, leading to the expansion of slums. Slum rehabilitation schemes are introduced with good intentions, but once slum-dwellers receive housing, they invite their relatives from Uttar Pradesh, leading to further migration. It’s not just people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar—illegal Bangladeshi nationals are also moving into Maharashtra’s cities,” he added.

He also pointed to the growing threats posed by climate change and underscored the importance of strict regulations to maintain ecological balance.

On the political front, Pawar asserted that Maharashtra now has a stable government that will complete its full five-year term. “We have 237 MLAs in Mahayuti, while the majority requirement is 145. Even if some members move, it won’t impact the government. We are taking everyone along,” he said.