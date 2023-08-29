Ajit Pawar’s younger son Jay says will enter politics if father gives green signal

Pune While Ajit’s elder son Parth was seen with his father, Jay was missing. Two days later, he visited Baramati and interacted with party workers. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s younger son Jay has said he is ready to join active politics if his father gives a green signal. Jay was in Baramati on Monday when he visited the NCP office. When party workers urged him to join politics, Jay Pawar responded by saying, “Why don’t you check with Ajit Dada on this issue? If he gives me the go-ahead, I am willing to start work immediately.”

Earlier on Friday, Ajit Pawar visited Baramati where he received a warm welcome from NCP workers. While Ajit’s elder son Parth was seen with his father, Jay was missing. Two days later, he visited Baramati and interacted with party workers.

When asked about Jay’s remarks on entering politics, Ajit Pawar told a news channel that whoever has the capacity will work in politics.

“Those who have capacity will enter into politics. Those who don’t, will not do so,” Ajit Pawar said.

Earlier in 2019, Parth had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Maval. After he was defeated by Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne, Parth had become inactive for four years, till his father joined ranks with the BJP-Shiv Sena government in July this year. Since then, Parth has been holding meetings with party workers and also seen to be coordinating for his father through backdoor channels.