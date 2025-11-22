Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Ajit Pawar under fire for ‘no vote, no funds’ remark in Malegaon

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Nov 22, 2025 10:30 pm IST

The funds do not come from Ajit Pawar’s personal finances—they are taxpayers’ money. Why is the Election Commission keeping silent on this issue? ask Opposition leaders

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar came under political fire after comments he made while campaigning in Malegaon, Baramati Taluka, were perceived as a threat to voters. Opposition parties accused him of linking municipal funding to electoral support.

Pawar was campaigning for the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat elections on Friday when he reportedly stated that electing his party candidates would result in increased funding, while rejecting them could lead to the withdrawal of funds for the municipal council. (HT FILE)
Pawar was campaigning for the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat elections on Friday when he reportedly stated that electing his party candidates would result in increased funding, while rejecting them could lead to the withdrawal of funds for the municipal council.

He added, “The Malegaon Municipal Council’s budget is only 15 crore, and more funds are needed for development. I had given more funds to Baramati, which is why it is developed today. If you elect our candidates, I am committed to give whatever I have promised. But if you reject, I will also reject. You have votes, I have funds.”

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Ambadas Danve criticised Pawar, saying, “It is like threatening voters. The funds do not come from Ajit Pawar’s personal finances—they are taxpayers’ money. Why is the Election Commission keeping silent on this issue?”

The remarks came amid heightened attention on Pawar, who recently contested elections for the Malegaon Sugar Factory. His involvement in the poll, despite holding the Deputy Chief Minister’s portfolio, has made the election a high-profile event, and his latest statements have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties.

With agency inputs

