Akasa Air announces daily flights from Pune to Prayagraj via Delhi

Punekars hitherto disappointed over the absence of affordable, daily flights from Pune to Prayagraj to visit the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela there can now breathe easy. Reason being Akasa Air has now announced daily flights from Pune to Prayagraj via Delhi with these flights operational from January 28 to February 28. Akasa Air has now announced daily flights from Pune to Prayagraj via Delhi with these flights operational from January 28 to February 28. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer, Akasa Air, in the airline’s official statement said, “The Maha Kumbh is one of the largest spiritual events in the world, and we understand the significance it holds for pilgrims. We are delighted to be able to support the movement of millions of devotees and bind the country together through enhanced, reliable and affordable travel options. The gathering will also provide a boost to the local economy in Prayagraj and these additional flights will further provide impetus to this growth. We look forward to hosting travellers, and hope they enjoy the Akasa experience.”

There will be flights of Akasa Air from Pune to Prayagraj and vice versa on a daily basis. Flight no. QP 1807 will take off from Pune at 07.30 hrs and arrive in Delhi at 09.45 hrs. It will depart from Delhi at 10.50 hrs and will land in Praygraj at 12.15 hrs. Similarly, flight no. QP 1808 will take off from Prayagraj at 12.05 hrs and arrive in Delhi at 14.20 hrs. It will depart from Delhi at 15.00 hrs and land in Pune at 17.15 hrs.

Ever since the Maha Kumbh Mela began at Prayagraj on January 13, lakhs of devotees from across India and the world are pouring into Prayagraj. There is a heavy rush from Pune and western Maharashtra.

Kalpana Chavan, a senior citizen, said, “We are a group of more than 30 senior citizens and want to go to witness the Maha Kumbh but we cannot travel by train or bus. A direct flight from Pune to Prayagraj would have been convenient for us. We demand that Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol starts direct flight from Pune to Prayagraj.”

About the lack of a direct flight from Pune to Prayagraj, aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar said, “Pune merits direct air connectivity to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh because of the large devotee base in and around Pune. While the government has done an outstanding job for travel by other modes like rail to Prayagraj, there are many devotees who for various reasons want to take a short trip and prefer to travel by air. The connection from Pune offered by airlines is mostly via Delhi however the fares have skyrocketed, making it impossible for many devotees to travel. The devotees of Maharashtra are hopeful that our city MP who happens to be the minister of state for civil aviation will provide a direct flight connection to Prayagraj from Pune and other cities of Maharashtra, at least during the Maha Kumbh in view of the huge demand.”