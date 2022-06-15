All eight monkeypox samples test negative, says NIV, Pune
The Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) has confirmed that all eight samples, received so far have tested negative for monkeypox. Even as the world is reporting rising number of cases, there have been no cases of monkeypox in India, according to NIV, which had received eight samples in two parts in June.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has convened a meeting next week regarding the rising cases of monkeypox worldwide.
Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans and from humans to humans. The symptoms of the include fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash or lesions.
Dr Priya Abraham, director, NIV Pune said,“We had received eight suspected samples so far and all of them have tested negative. As of now no samples have tested positive in India for monkeypox.”
According to the health ministry, for a person to be suspected to have the infection, they must have a history of travel to the affected countries in the last 21 days. The guidelines state that the person should have an unexplained rash and one of the other symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, body ache, and profound weakness.
The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been asked to remain alert about the cases along with health facilities, especially skin clinics, medicine clinics, and paediatrics clinics.
According to the WHO, till June 11, there are 1,600 confirmed monkeypox cases and 1,500 suspected cases that have been reported from 39 countries. Out of these, 32 of them have been hit recently by the virus. This year, 72 deaths have been reported from previously affected countries according to WHO. However, no deaths are reported so far from the newly affected countries
On Tuesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the outbreak of monkeypox is unusual and concerning. “For that reason, I have decided to convene the emergency committee under the international health regulations next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” he said.
