All talukas report above normal rainfall in Pune district
With monsoon in its last leg, all talukas in Pune district are now reporting above normal rainfall. Southwest monsoon is likely to be active till the end of this week as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As per the weather department, Pune district has reported 38 per cent excess rainfall. From June 1 till September 13, the district has reported 1158.6 mm rainfall. The normal rainfall expected during this time is 838.6 mm
Maharashtra overall has reported 24 per cent excess rainfall this season.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that the monsoon is vigorous over Maharashtra till September 14. “Pune city is likely to experience moderate to intense rainfall spell till September 15 along with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Pune district . Till the end of this week, rainfall is likely to continue for Pune city,” said Kashyapi.
He further added that an orange alert has been issued for Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra till September 15. Thereafter, there is yellow alert for both subdivisions.
“There are no alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada as of now,” said Kashyapi.
Girl dies after iron gate falls on her in north-east Delhi
An 11-year-old schoolgirl died after the iron gate of a BSES office in northeast Delhi fell on Dolly's' while she was returning home from a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school on Monday afternoon, police said. The Class 6 student, identified by her first name Dolly, was returning home with two of her schoolmates when the gate of the Khajoori Khas BSES office fell on her. The other two girls escaped unhurt.
Only 0.3 million get precaution dose under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Pune district
As per the data furnished by the state health department, despite Covid vaccine awareness, only three lakh of the 590,000 due precaution doses were administered during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav vaccination drive which began on July 15. Out of the 1,500,000 due second doses, only 59,000 were administered, stated the data. In a bid to increase vaccination the Centre announced free booster doses for 75 days starting from July 15, under this campaign.
School bus driver rapes nursery student in Bhopal, accused's house razed
The Bhopal district administration has demolished the “illegal” house of a bus driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student on a bus of a prominent private school in the city while she was returning home. Reportedly, the incident took place on September 8, in the Madhya Pradesh capital when the girl was raped by a bus driver in the presence of a woman attendant.
Navlakha files fresh plea for mosquito net
Mumbai Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has renewed Navlakha's' plea for a mosquito net before the special National Investigation Agency court. This is his second such plea for the mosquito net; the previous plea was rejected by the court on July 7, after the prison authority objected to its use for safety reasons and took it away.
Amid rumours discouraging milk consumption, Lumpy Skin Disease can’t be transmitted to humans: govt
Cattle of both genders have been infected, Sachindra Pratap Singh, commissioner, animal husbandry said. “Cows and bulls have been infected. Among the primary symptoms are fever and reduction in milk production. However, as of now there is no scientific evidence that suggests that the milk produced by such cattle can be harmful if used,” Singh said. Singh said that the cattle in organised dairies are being vaccinated on a priority basis as a preventive measure.
