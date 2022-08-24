Alleged fake calls hounding patients at Pune hospitals
The Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) officials have reported of at least two incidents where families of patients have received alleged fake calls from “hospital staff” asking for money
Dr Vinayaka Kale, dean, BJ General Medical College and SGH, said the resident medical officer (RMO) has sent a letter informing about the incident.
“The RMO has filed a complaint regarding the incident. Written instructions will be given to patients, nurses and ward boys to not entertain such calls,” said Dr Kale.
Dr Bharti Daswani, superintendent, BJ General Medical College and SGH, said an official letter has been sent to the dean and a complaint has been filed at Bundgarden road police station.
“There have been at least two incidents wherein patients and their families have allegedly received calls in the name of RMO. We have filed a non-cognizable offense at the police station,” said Dr Daswani, adding that the caller allegedly asks patients to send the money on the account of a rickshaw driver.
“He then takes the money from the rickshaw driver and gives Rs1,000 to the driver. A driver identified the suspect as well,” said Dr Daswani.
Similar fake calls are reported at some private hospitals.
Col Ravi Kumar (retd), head of security, Ruby Hall Clinic, reported of similar incidents.
“Very recently, some of our staff received such fake calls. They have also hacked the phone numbers uploaded on websites. We had earlier reached out to the cybercrime department,” said Kumar.
Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said similar incidents have happened in the past.
“It happened a few years ago. As the police started to pursue the matter, such calls stopped. But it calls resumed after a while. No such incident happened this time,” said Kelkar.
Fadnavis: Wrong to felicitate any convict
MumbaiDeputy chief minister on Tuesday Devendra Fadnavis opposed the felicitation of the 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano, saying that such acts cannot be justified. Opposition legislators raised the issue of women's safety in the backdrop of several heinous crimes against women including the one in Bhandara district in which a 36-year woman was gang raped at least on two occasions in Gondia and Bhandara districts on July 30 and August 2, respectively.
More students opt for diplomas leading to high seat vacancies in junior colleges, say experts
Mumbai: For 16-year-old Aroonima P (name changed), the decision to opt for a diploma in Higher Secondary Vocational Courses (HSVC) over competing with fellow students for a seat in a junior college was easy. As an HSVC candidate, who chooses to pursue a three-year diploma in the same subject, Aroonima can now directly apply for admission to a second-year BTech course in any state engineering college after completion of her diploma.
After SC’s status quo order, uncertainty over civic polls increase further
Mumbai: After the Supreme Court on Monday ordered maintaining the status quo on ward formation, uncertainty looms over the municipal corporation elections slated to be held in Mumbai and 13 cities. In response to the interim application filed by the state, it also ordered that status quo be maintained on its own ruling to hold elections in 92 municipal corporations and four nagar panchayats without Other Backward Class quota.
Leopard on loose, 22 Belagavi schools shift to online classes
The Belagavi forest officials have intensified the operation to catch the leopard spotted within the city limits two weeks ago. Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil asked the 22 schools, which were given a holiday on Monday, to continue with online classes. 200 personnel from the forest and the police department continued the operations to capture the leopard on Monday night. The police brought 20 dogs and drones to locate the leopard.
Worli fishers on hunger strike to protest delay in registration
Mumbai Five fishermen operating from Lotus Jetty in Worli began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, on Monday, to protest a three-year-long delay by the fisheries department in registering their fish workers' cooperative, Vanchit Machhimar Haji Ali Sahkari Sangathana Maryadit (VMHASSM). Twenty-five fishers from the area have been attempting to organise themselves under the banner since at June 2019.
