Alliance Francaise de Pune’s wall art fest begins from Oct 15

Pune: The Alliance Française de Pune (AFP) will hold a wall art festival in Pune from October 15- October 17 based on the concept of fusion of colour, culture, and creativity covering the city’s history and natural landscapes. Celebrated French artist Super Bab will paint a mural on the walls of Civil Court Metro Station incorporating elements from outsider and tribal arts. (HT PHOTO)

“Through the festival, we aim to bring art directly to the public, transforming urban spaces into artful substrates. The choice of the metro station is symbolic and strategic. AFP recognises the significance of Pune Metro in promoting green mobility and sustainability in the city. The mural design will promote eco-friendly and modern transportation solutions,” the AFP stated.

Lise Breuil, country director, Agence Francaise de Developpement, will attend the inauguration of the mural on October 17.

