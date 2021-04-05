Allocate 80% of oxygen produced to hospitals: State to industry

Pune: The Maharashtra government has instructed all oxygen producers and suppliers to reserve 80 per cent of supply for medical purposes, given the surge of Covid in the state.

Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte issued guidelines for the same and instructed local authorities to monitor the supply.

Last year, the state government had issued the same restrictions on oxygen supply in August and September, but as cases came down, oxygen supply for industrial purposes was eased.

Covid patients require oxygen and its demand is increasing from all parts of the state.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh held a meeting with oxygen suppliers recently and instructed them to keep a smooth supply of oxygen to all hospitals in the city and district.

The Pune district administration instructed the industries to register their oxygen demand and take permission from authorities while making additional demands.

The administration claimed that they are ensuring that there will be smooth supply of oxygen and no shortage.