Amid HSC exams non-teaching staff suspend strike till March 10

While the non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities and colleges across the state had started an indefinite strike since the last one week for various pending demands, they decided to suspend the agitation till March 10 and return to work on Wednesday due to the ongoing Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board exams and the positive response from the state government. While the non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities and colleges across the state had started an indefinite strike since the last one week for various pending demands, they decided to suspend the agitation till March 10 (HT FILE PHOTO)

The non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities and affiliated colleges in the state have been agitating in different ways for the past one year. Since Thursday, February 16, they had been on strike for various pending demands such as implementation of the old pension scheme, implementation of the seventh pay commission for non-teaching staff, and filling-up of vacant posts of non-teaching staff. Considering the impact of the agitation on the ongoing Class 12 board exams and the considerable inconvenience caused to teachers and students however, it was decided to temporarily suspend the agitation even as the government was given an ultimatum of March 10.

“Considering the affordability of students and teachers and the positive response in the minutes of the state cabinet meeting, we have temporarily suspended the agitation. If the government does not issue an ordinance by March 10, we will once again go on an indefinite strike from March 11,” said Sunil Dhiwar, vice-president (VP), Savitribai Phule Pune University Non-Teaching Servant Action Committee.