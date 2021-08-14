Amidst shortage of vaccine for Pune rural, admn diverts new stock for second dose beneficiaries

Pune: Shortage of vaccine delivered to Pune rural has left over 0.221 million people pending for their second dose as of August 8. Hence, the district administration has decided to divert all the vaccine stock it got on Saturday for second dose beneficiaries, both Covishield and Covaxin. As of now, second dose vaccines could be given between 84-112 days after the first dose which was increased due to the short supply of vaccines, however, despite this increased gap many are not able to get the second dose as there is an acute shortage of vaccine supply. The rural administration has diverted its entire stock of 50,000 Covishield doses and 3,000 Covaxin doses for second doses beneficiaries.

On Saturday, the district received 5,260 doses of Covaxin of which Pune rural received 3,000 doses, PMC 1,260 and PCMC 1,000 doses and also 1,15,000 total doses of Covishield of which Pune rural got 50,000 doses, PMC 40,000 and PCMC 25,000 doses. However, in view of over 0.221 million beneficiaries awaiting their second dose in rural Pune, the zilla parishad has decided to divert the entire fresh stock for only second dose beneficiaries which means that those wanting to get the first dose of their vaccine would have to wait longer.

Dr Sachin Edake, district immunisation officer said, “As of August 8, Pune rural has 207,164 people awaiting their second dose of Covishield and 14,498 people awaiting their second dose of Covaxin. We have diverted this new stock of 50,000 doses of Covishield and 3,000 doses of Covaxin for only second dose beneficiaries because they need to get their second shot within the stipulated period after 84 days. It has been delayed already for some of them, but we do not want to delay it any further because it might affect their immunity through vaccines.”

Earlier, the zilla parishad had appealed to private hospitals to exchange their existing stock with fresh stock for later in September as the ZP faced shortage of vaccines for second dose beneficiaries. However private hospitals did not respond positively to the appeal.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) too received its fresh stock on Saturday which would be used in its Monday vaccination drive. Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “Earlier we had reserved 60-40 ratio for second and first dose which is now 70-30 of which 15% would be reserved for walk in first dose beneficiaries and 15% for online slot booking first dose beneficiaries and rest 70% if reserved for second dose beneficiaries. This has been done as per the guidelines set by the state government.”