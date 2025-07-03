Amit Shah to unveil thorle Bajirao Peshwa statue at Pune’s NDA on Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Pune on Friday, July 4, to unveil a statue of Shreemant Thorle Bajirao Peshwa at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla near Pune. The event is expected to be attended by top dignitaries, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and minister of state (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. The 13.5-foot-tall, 4,000-kg bronze statue has been donated to the NDA by the Shreemath Thorle Bajirao Peshwa Pratishthan. (HT FILE)

“Though Thorle Bajirao lived only for four decades, he never lost a battle. This statue will serve as a lasting source of inspiration for future NDA cadets,” said Gokhale.

After the unveiling ceremony, Shah will attend several programmes in different parts of the city. He will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Jayraj Sports and Convention Centre at Kondhwa Budruk.

Later in the day, Shah will visit Balasaheb Deora Hospital at Khadi Machine Chowk, followed by the ground-breaking of the PHRC Health City project on Wadachiwadi Road.