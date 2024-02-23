Amit Thackeray leads protest march to SPPU over student issues

PUNE: The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) on Friday held a silent protest march to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) over various issues of students in the city. Considering that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board exams are currently underway, the march was held from Senapati Bapat Road to SPPU under the leadership of MNVS president, Amit Thackeray. Considering that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board exams are currently underway, the march was held from Senapati Bapat Road to SPPU under the leadership of MNVS president, Amit Thackeray. (HT PHOTO)

MNS leader Sharmila Thackeray, former MLA Bala Nandgaonkar, MNS leader Rajendra Vagaskar, MNS Pune president Sainath Babar, MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale, and MNS leader Vasant More along with thousands of students and party volunteers participated in the march. Amit Thackeray submitted a letter of demands to SPPU vice-chancellor (VC) Suresh Gosavi and the duo had a detailed discussion.

Amit Thackeray said, “The SPPU was established in 1950 and now, almost 75 years have passed. From then till today, we are not getting good quality food in the mess, we are fighting over it, and the university administration is not improving it. Also, students from all over the world come to study in this university. But they don’t have adequate accommodation facilities. Many demands have been made regarding accommodation including increasing the number of hostels. The VC has given a good response and it is expected from the VC and the overall administration that action is taken at the earliest.”

“Currently, the Class 12 board exams are going on in the state and in Pune city. Therefore, we have held today’s march in peace. Also, I am waiting for my first political case ever since I entered politics and I will be happy to get that case from Pune. We have given them an ultimatum of eight days to do the work and if they do not take action, we will respond in our own way,” he said.

About the drugs found in Pune district, Amit Thackeray said, “The quantity of drugs is increasing in Pune city and this is a matter of concern. The Pune police have seized drugs worth nearly ₹4,000 crore. There may be even more drugs which might be recovered later. Therefore, there is a need for home minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into this matter.”