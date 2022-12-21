Amritsar-bound IndiGo flight from Pune delayed by 12 hours, passengers irked

An Amritsar-bound IndiGo flight 6E 721 from Pune was delayed by 12 hours on Wednesday, leaving 170 passengers stranded at the airport. The flight, scheduled to depart at 2.55 am, finally departed at 3.30 pm, after another aircraft was arranged.

The passengers alleged non-cooperation by staff as the flight was delayed several times. Some passengers had to delay their plans and some missed their connecting flights as well.

“We were scheduled to board the Pune-Amritsar flight on December 21 at 2.55 am. However, the flight was rescheduled seven times causing over 12 hours delay. Around 170 passengers were stranded as the airlines tried to make alternate arrangements. After a 12-hour wait, a special aircraft was arranged, but we had to wait for another 1.5 hours as pilots and crew did not arrive and finally we took off at 3.30 pm,” said Anuja Biniwale a passenger on the flight.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, IndiGo stated, “IndiGo flight 6E721 from Pune to Amritsar was delayed due to bad weather conditions in Amritsar. However, we are offering alternatives to the passengers of the affected flight, as per procedure. We would request passengers to check their flight status before leaving home or reach out to our customer care numbers (0124-6173838, 0124-4973838) for queries.”

A passenger took to social media to call out the airline. He tweeted, “The flight delayed by 12 hours (tentative, keeps on increasing), already from a connecting flight. Stuck at Pune airport with no alternatives. No sleep no facilities. All further travel plans are affected as well. What a helpless situation.” (sic).

In response to this, IndiGo tweeted, “Mr Mishra, we completely understand your exasperation, however, all flight arrivals and departures for Amritsar are affected today due to bad weather conditions. We assure you, our team is doing its utmost to assist the customers in the best possible way.” (sic)

While this isn’t the first time that flights are being delayed from Pune airport, however, considering the Christmas and year-end holiday season, passenger footfall has increased. Earlier too, flights to Delhi and Amritsar have been delayed for long hours.