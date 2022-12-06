ANC arrests woman, accomplice with 21kg ganja

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Pune Police arrested a woman and her accomplice for peddling banned drugs and seized 21kg of ganja from their possession on December 4. Unit II sleuths of ANC under the guidance of Police Inspector (PI) Sunil Thopte had received information that a person would be arriving in Hadapsar on Monday based on which a trap was laid to nab the accused.

The patrolling team found a white coloured car found parked under suspicious circumstances behind Noble Hospital in Hadapsar. On being prodded, the occupants gave evasive answers after which they were immediately taken into custody for interrogation. The ANC has identified the main accused to be a 27-year-old resident of Kedgaon in Ahmednagar while the accomplice has been identified as Akshay Gade (25), a resident of Nalegaon in Ahmednagar.

The ANC team seized 21 kg of contraband estimated to be worth ₹10.63 lakh in the market. Besides their cell phones, a car has also been seized during the raid. An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) act has been lodged against the duo at Hadapsar. Police Inspector Thopte said “We have registered a case under the NDPS act and investigation is on to find more about who supplied the drugs,” he said.