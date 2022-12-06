Home / Cities / Pune News / ANC arrests woman, accomplice with 21kg ganja

ANC arrests woman, accomplice with 21kg ganja

pune news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:24 AM IST

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Pune Police arrested a woman and her accomplice for peddling banned drugs and seized 21kg of ganja from their possession on December 4

The ANC has identified the main accused to be a 27-year-old resident of Kedgaon in Ahmednagar. (Representative photo)
The ANC has identified the main accused to be a 27-year-old resident of Kedgaon in Ahmednagar. (Representative photo)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Pune Police arrested a woman and her accomplice for peddling banned drugs and seized 21kg of ganja from their possession on December 4. Unit II sleuths of ANC under the guidance of Police Inspector (PI) Sunil Thopte had received information that a person would be arriving in Hadapsar on Monday based on which a trap was laid to nab the accused.

The patrolling team found a white coloured car found parked under suspicious circumstances behind Noble Hospital in Hadapsar. On being prodded, the occupants gave evasive answers after which they were immediately taken into custody for interrogation. The ANC has identified the main accused to be a 27-year-old resident of Kedgaon in Ahmednagar while the accomplice has been identified as Akshay Gade (25), a resident of Nalegaon in Ahmednagar.

The ANC team seized 21 kg of contraband estimated to be worth 10.63 lakh in the market. Besides their cell phones, a car has also been seized during the raid. An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) act has been lodged against the duo at Hadapsar. Police Inspector Thopte said “We have registered a case under the NDPS act and investigation is on to find more about who supplied the drugs,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out