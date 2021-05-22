Home / Cities / Pune News / Andekar gang member wanted in two MCOCA cases arrested
Andekar gang member wanted in two MCOCA cases arrested

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:55 PM IST

A member of the Andekar gang of Pune who is facing two charges of organised crime was among two people arrested by officials of Chaturshringi police station from Kolhapur, according to Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-4 of Pune police.

The two were identified as Suraj alias Ganesh Ashok Wadd (24), a resident of Mangalwar peth area of Pune, and Pankaj Gorakh Waghmare (26), a resident of Gadital area of Hadapsar.

They’re both in police custody until Sunday.

“Wadd, we know for sure was part of Andekar gang. They were found with a weapon which they could have used to kill someone. They were both arrested in a case of extortion of local shop owners registered at Chaturshingi police station,” said DCP Deshmukh.

The police have earlier invoked the Maharashtra control of organised crime act (MCOCA) in the case in which they were arrested.

The police have seized a domestic made pistol and two live cartridges worth 20,400 from Wadd.

Wadd is also facing a MCOCA case at Khadak police station and the two collectively face around 15 cases.

The two were wanted in two other cases besides the one in which they have been arrested.

