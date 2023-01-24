Another booster dose not required: Dr Gangakhedkar

Pune: Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), stated that while a fourth COVID booster dose is not currently required, senior citizens and those with chronic morbidities should continue to take precautionary measures such as wearing a mask.

Dr Gangakhedkar was in town on Tuesday for the Pune book launch of ‘Braving a Viral Storm: India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Story,’ which took place at the ICC Tower on SB Road. During the event, he discussed the Covid- 19 pandemic and how a collaborative approach helped combat the pandemic.

Dr Gangakhedkar explained that regardless of the vaccines used, the virus will create an escape mutant and cause infection. “Presently the core of the variant has not changed much so a new vaccine will not be required. We must now trust our T cell immunity after taking the precautionary dose,” he added.

He also stated that taking necessary precautions, such as wearing a mask, is still important for senior citizens and those with chronic morbidities.

He went on to say that there is still plenty of time to decide whether a fourth booster dose is necessary if a new variant is discovered. He further added that the new variant will most likely not be from the SARS-CoV-2 family, but will be a completely new variant, for which we are conducting genomic surveillance and there is no cause for concern.”

Commenting on the current situation in China with regards to Covid, Dr Gangakhedkar said, “Within the coming one month, by February end the outbreak in China will also be over and I don’t think a completely new variant will come up.”