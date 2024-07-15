Anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur turns violent 

The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort took an ugly turn on Sunday morning after miscreants resorted to violence, roughed up the local shopkeepers and pelted stones at policemen on duty at the fort premises. Former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale along with hundreds of supporters had staged a march to the fort where he had given a public call to end encroachments. Before he could reach the fort, a group of miscreants vandalised the shops, threw stones and attacked policemen on duty. The fort has been in the news after right-wing organisations staged protests at the foothills demanding the removal of encroachments and a ban on animal slaughter on the fort. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The fort has been in the news after right-wing organisations staged protests at the foothills demanding the removal of encroachments and a ban on animal slaughter on the fort. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 37(A) A to F and Section 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951 from July 15 to July 29.

The former MP had taken the stance that under all circumstances he would reach Vishalgad Fort and free the area of all encroachments. Bhosale said that he would go to the fort to offer tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Ankush Kadam, vice president of Swarajya Sanghatna, a local organisation which is participating in the protest said, “The fort had helped Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj when he faced adverse situations and today the fort is in a similar situation, and we will make the area encroachment-free.”

The district administration banned the entry of tourists and devotees to the fort after the crisis. District Collector Amol Yedge had appealed to Bhosale for talks but the dialogue did not take place.

Meanwhile, Hindutva organisations have objected to Sambhaji Raje taking up the issue citing that the matter was sub judice “Sambhaji Raje must take the lead in removing encroachments at all the forts in Maharashtra. Otherwise, Hindutva organisations will construct temples on waqf board lands,” alleged Vishwa Hindu Parishad District President Kundan Patil.

When contacted, Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit and district collector Yedge could not be reached for comments.