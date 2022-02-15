Ants found crawling on body of TB patient in govt hosp ward, claim his kin; probe ordered

PUNE A shocking incident has come to the fore in a government hospital in Solapur when the relatives of a 20-year-old man alleged that ants were found crawling on the body of the patient. The man was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital for tuberculosis. Following the accusation by the relatives the hospital administration has now launched a probe into the incident.

The relatives of Rakesh More, a 20-year-old youth from Budhwar peth in Solapur, who was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis at the Civil Hospital since February 8 was declared dead on Sunday afternoon. The relatives found ants crawling on the body and the oxygen mask when they went in to claim the body. The relatives alleged negligence in the treatment of the patient which led to his death.

However, the hospital administration has clarified that there was no negligence in the treatment. The patient’s relatives were told the patient was serious. After being told that he had died, the relatives left to get a hearse to carry the body. Due to this the body was kept in the general ward till evening to complete formalities, said hospital authorities.

Dr Shakira Savaskar, the officiating dean of the hospital said, “The patient was undergoing treatment for disseminated tuberculosis which means he was critical. The patient was declared dead on Sunday at 3:30 pm. Before the death we did call the relatives to visit the patient as he was getting serious. The relatives came in at around 4:15 pm and it took around 6 pm for the patient’s relatives to complete formalities and then they said that more relatives would come in the day after and requested that we keep the body in the morgue. It is true that there were ants, as confirmed by our nurses, however, it was not on the body, but on the bedding and maybe those ants crawled on the body. The patient was on saline and was being given milk, both of which have sugar and maybe because of that the ants crawled onto the body.”

She further said a probe has been ordered into the incident and that the hospital staff has been asked to ensure that hygiene is maintained. “I will also make sure that in future in case of any deaths the dead body of any patient is immediately shifted to the morgue, however the necessary paperwork has to be done fast.”