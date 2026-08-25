Fitness gifts for Raksha Bandhan 2026: These 9 presents are perfect for your fitness freak brother

Discover the best Rakhi gift ideas and pamper your siblings. (Pexels) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. It's not just about tying a rakhi and giving gifts; it's a day to show your love and care for your brother. This year, consider supporting his fitness goals with your gift. Instead of traditional presents, think about these fitness gift ideas that will make his day and help him stay fit and active for life. What is a good gift for my brother for Raksha Bandhan? Here are 9 great fitness gift ideas that your brother will love, from a fitness tracker to an indoor cycle. 1. Fitness tracker

A fitness tracker makes a great gift. These popular devices help users monitor their activity and health. Fitness trackers can count steps, track heart rate, check sleep patterns, and even provide workout tips. They motivate anyone who wants to stay fit or improve their health. 2. Running shoes

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Running is a simple and effective exercise. A good pair of running shoes can greatly improve comfort and performance. Choose shoes that match his running style and provide proper support. Whether he is an experienced runner or just starting, he will appreciate quality running shoes. 3. Indoor cycle

If your brother likes cycling but doesn’t always have time to ride outside, an indoor cycle makes a great gift. It provides a good heart workout and lets him exercise whenever he wants, no matter the weather. This gift encourages fitness and is very convenient. 4. Pull-up bars

Pull-ups are a simple, effective upper-body exercise. Your brother can easily add them to his routine by installing a pull-up bar at home. This equipment is versatile and targets many muscle groups, helping him build strength. 5. Ankle weights

Ankle weights help make workouts harder by adding resistance. They increase the intensity of exercises like leg lifts and lunges. You can use ankle weights for many lower-body exercises, making them a useful addition to any home gym. 6. Running belt

A running belt is a great gift for your brother if he likes running outdoors. It allows him to carry important items such as keys, a phone, and small water bottles safely and comfortably while running. This thoughtful gift helps him stay hydrated and connected during his workouts. 7. Protein supplements

Protein is important for repairing and growing muscles. If your brother works out or wants to build muscle, high-quality protein supplements can make a great gift. You can choose from options such as whey or plant-based protein to suit different diets. 8. Earbuds

Music can motivate you during workouts. Good wireless headphones or earbuds can make your exercise sessions more enjoyable. Choose sweat-resistant and comfortable options that stay in place during intense activity. 9. Muscle massager

Recovery is a key part of any fitness routine. A muscle massager, like a foam roller or percussion massager, can help reduce muscle soreness and tension. This gift shows you care about his well-being after workouts.