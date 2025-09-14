Anurag Thakur hits out at Congress, RJD over AI video targeting PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Anurag Thakur on Saturday criticised the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video, allegedly circulated by Bihar Congress, that depicted prime minister Narendra Modi with his late mother Heeraben Modi. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Thakur said the Opposition had crossed all limits of decency. “A mother holds the highest place in everyone’s life. (HT)

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Thakur said the Opposition had crossed all limits of decency. “A mother holds the highest place in everyone’s life. Yet the Congress and the RJD have stooped so low that they chose to insult the prime minister’s late mother through a fabricated video. Is it necessary to descend to this level in politics?” he asked.

Thakur also criticised the Congress for not issuing an apology despite repeated instances of alleged abuses directed at PM Modi and his mother during rallies in Bihar. “The Congress not only failed to apologise but continued to repeat the mistake. People of Bihar will never forgive them and will give a befitting reply in the upcoming elections,” he said.

The remarks came during his interaction with the media at the “Pune on Pedal” cycle rally and “Pune Walkathon 2025”, organised by BJP leader Medha Kulkarni to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday.

The controversy erupted after the AI-generated video, showing PM Modi being rebuked by his late mother, went viral. The incident follows another row from the Congress-led “Voter Adhikar Yatra” in Darbhanga, where an unidentified individual was caught on camera hurling abuses at the prime minister and his mother.

The BJP has strongly objected to the video. Earlier, MP Dinesh Sharma accused the Congress of resorting to “derogatory tactics” to damage the prime minister’s image, adding that the party had “lost its mental balance”.