Anybody can visit Kashmir without fear now: Ajit

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that people can now visit Jammu and Kashmir without fear, with the Indian flag waving proudly at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

Pawar’s remarks came in response to a question about a comment made by Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde who had said that as home minister during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era, he felt scared while visiting Lal Chowk.

Ajit countered this by noting how frequently leaders, including the prime minister and the home minister, now visit Kashmir. “After the Pulwama attack, the government took strong action, which was well-received by the nation. Today, with elections approaching, everyone can visit Kashmir without fear. There was a time when hoisting the Indian flag at Lal Chowk was a challenge, but now it waves with pride. Festivals like Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas, and Eid are all celebrated in the Valley,” said Pawar, who was in the city to visit various Ganesh pandals.

On reports suggesting the BJP is considering a “friendly fight” over 25 seats due to alliance partner disagreements, Pawar dismissed these claims.

When questioned on unresolved seat-sharing issues among Mahayuti alliance partners, Pawar played down the rumours, saying most seat negotiations have been concluded, and the remaining decisions will be taken soon.

Regarding speculation that his party might go it alone, Pawar suggested reporters direct their questions to those making such statements, subtly referencing Jayant Patil.

“Our aim is to bring government schemes to the people. As Mahayuti, we are committed to reaching the maximum number of beneficiaries,” he said.

About the absence of his photo in Baramati, he explained that he had instructed his team not to use his image. He also addressed the Swabhiman Yatra organised by NCP (SP) leader Yugendra Pawar in Baramati, acknowledging that all parties seek to expand their reach and that his own party is doing the same. He mentioned the possibility of a fourth political front, highlighting All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) intent to contest several seats.