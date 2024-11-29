Menu Explore
APAAR ID Day to be held on Nov 29, 30

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 29, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Pune: The Union education ministry has directed educational institutions to register students for the 12-digit APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry), which is part of the Centre’s One Nation-One Student ID, an education ecosystem registry or an “EduLocker”, by November 30.

As only 65 lakh students (35 per cent) in the state have received the identity card till November 25, R Vimala, the project director for Maharashtra, has given instructions to celebrate November 29 and November 30 as “APAAR ID Day”.

APAAR is a specialised identification system designed for all students in India. It has been introduced in 2023 in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 and the National Credit and Qualifications Framework (NCRF).

For the past few months, a national initiative has been implemented to provide APAAR ID to students in the state.

“Schools will hold special campaigns for the APAAR enrolment process. An online review meeting regarding ID will be organised at district level. On these two days, the administrative officers of the municipal corporation, group education officers and other officials should plan school visits and review the initiative,” said Vimala.

