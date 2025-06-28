Application deadline for diploma in arts courses extended to July 5

PUNE The Directorate of Art, Government of Maharashtra, has extended the deadline to submit applications for diploma courses to July 5. These courses, spanning one to three years, are open to students who have completed their Class 10 (SSC). Directorate of Art, Government of Maharashtra, has extended deadline to submit applications for diploma courses to July 5. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The programmes are offered across government, government-aided, unaided, and permanently unaided art institutions throughout the state.

While the original deadline to submit applications was June 20, it was extended following poor response from students, said officials.

To boost enrollment and raise awareness among potential candidates, the state government has taken a proactive approach by sending SMS alerts to 1,20,741 students.

“The arts sector offers immense creative and professional opportunities, and we want to ensure that no student misses out due to lack of information. To enhance the reach of diploma courses, we have sent direct SMS alerts to over one lakh students who are potential candidates for these programs. I urge all students and parents to take advantage of this opportunity and complete their applications on time,” said Chandrakant Patil, minister for higher and technical education.

As per the revised admission schedule, the first provisional merit list will be published on July 8. Students wishing to raise objections regarding the list can do so through the “grievances” option on their login portal by July 9. The first final merit list will be released on July 14 and selected students can secure admission at their allotted colleges from July 15 to July 18.