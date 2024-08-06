Armed gang ransacks wine shop at Pune Cantonment

Pune; A gang of youth barged into a wine shop and attacked the owner and staff with iron rods spreading panic in Camp area Sunday night. According to the police, the accused targeted New York Wine Shop at Kalpataru Society in the presence of shocked buyers who ran to safety. The closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident shows the miscreants abusing the shop owner and throwing stones at the shop. Gang of youth barged into wine shop and attacked the owner and staff with iron rods spreading panic in Camp area Sunday night. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the complainant Anand Zaware, three persons arrived at the shop around 9 pm armed with weapons and ransacked the shop before leaving the spot.

Girish Dighavkar, senior inspector, Lashkar Police Station, said, “The trio used iron rods, crowbars and machetes to ransack the shop. They also threatened locals. We are trying to find the reason behind the incident. A detection branch has been tasked to arrest the culprits.”