Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to give lecture at Pune varsity on November 27

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 14, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Event will be held at the department of defence and strategic sciences of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on November 27 at 5 pm

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi (PVSM AVSM ADC) will speak on ‘Role and Contribution of Indian Army in Development of India’ at the ‘General BC Joshi Memorial Lecture’ which will be held at the department of defence and strategic sciences of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on November 27 at 5 pm.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi (PVSM AVSM ADC) will speak on ‘Role and Contribution of Indian Army in Development of India.’ (AGENCIES FILE)
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi (PVSM AVSM ADC) will speak on 'Role and Contribution of Indian Army in Development of India.' (AGENCIES FILE)

“General Joshi was sensitive to the issues of national integration, fundamental values ​​and civility of Indian culture, environmental protection, environmental development and approaches to national security decision-making. After his untimely death in 1994, to honour his thoughts and vision, SPPU and the headquarters of the Southern Command in 1995 announced the annual lecture series was started in the name of Joshi,” said Prof Parag Kalkar, pro-vice-chancellor of SPPU.

Earlier Admiral Karambir Singh, General Bipin Rawat, Admiral Arun Prakash, General KV Krishna Rao and many other dignitaries have delivered lectures in this memorial lecture series.

For this lecture, the vice-chancellor of the university Prof Suresh Gosavi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor. Parag Kalkar will be the guest of honour while Vijay Khare, head, department of defence and strategic sciences will be the chief convener.

