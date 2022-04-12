Army chief inducts indigenously developed specialist vehicles
PUNE Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane inducted the first set of indigenously developed Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle Medium (QRFV), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), Ultra Long Range Observation System developed by Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL) and Monocoque Hull Multi Role Mine Protected Armoured Vehicle developed by Bharat Forge.
The function was held at the Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) and Centre on Tuesday.
General MM Naravane appreciated Tata and Bharat Forge for their commitment in strengthening “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative of government of India and continued engagement with the Indian Army for past decades.
The induction of these indigenously developed Systems by TASL and Bharat Forge would greatly enhance the operational capabilities of Indian Army in future conflicts. A number of retired and serving dignitaries were present on
General Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to Pune was accompanied by Lt Gen Manoj Pande.
-
Covid XE variant: Karnataka government to screen travelers from 8 countries
Following the discovery of India's first case of the new XE coronavirus in Mumbai, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that the state is considering imposing new measures for international visitors entering the state. He also advised people who had not yet received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. He went on to suggest that people get immunised and collaborate with the government.
-
Contractor who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa dies; suicide suspected
BENGALURU: a right-wing leader and contractor, Santosh K Patil, who accused Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction in Belagavi's Hidalgo village, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi district on Tuesday, police said. Patil on March 11 shot off a letter to union rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister Giriraj Singh, accusing Eshwarappa and his associates of demanding money for road works to the tune of ₹4 crore.
-
e-Sanjeevani services to be extended to every district
PUNE The state is planning to extend the central ministry's e-Sanjeevani app, the first-of-its-kind telemedicine service facility started by the country, to every district. Currently, the service is attended to by the medical health officer at the five health circles but with more experts added to the facility, each district would have a dedicated health officer. The e-prescription generated at end of the session is used for obtaining medicines.
-
Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Churu district
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped on Sunday night in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said. Deputy superintendent of police, Mamta Saraswat said the girl in her complaint has alleged that her neighbor, a college student, had proposed to her one-and-a-half years back but she rejected. Later, assuring to marry her, he raped her and also made a video of it. On Sunday night, the accused asked the girl to come to the fields.
-
Rickets cases rising, kids of affluent families getting afflicted
PUNE Hospitals in the city have been reporting a rise in the number of cases of rickets since last year and children from affluent families too are getting afflicted by the disease, the hospital authorities said. Rickets is a skeletal disorder in children caused by a lack of vitamin D, calcium or phosphorous, resulting in bone pain, weak and soft bones and various skeletal deformities.
