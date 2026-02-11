Army commander reviews ‘Exercise Rudra Shakti’ at Pokhran

Pune: Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, reviewed ‘Exercise Rudra Shakti’, an all-arms manoeuvre exercise with live firing conducted by the Rudra Brigade at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, on Tuesday. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, reviewed ‘Exercise Rudra Shakti’ conducted by Rudra Brigade at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges. (HT)

The exercise was aimed at validating the Army’s capability to undertake high-intensity, integrated operations in evolving battlefield conditions. “Exercise Rudra Shakti was held as a follow-up to Exercise Akhand Prahar, which had earlier tested the Rudra Brigade and new operational concepts in the desert sector,” stated the release from Southern Command.

The live firing drills focused on enhancing combat integration and operational effectiveness through the coordinated use of mechanised forces, artillery, air defence units and aviation assets, including ALH-WSI and Apache helicopters. The exercise also involved the deployment of unmanned aerial systems and counter-UAS capabilities, highlighting coordination across land, air and digital domains.

During the review, Lt Gen Seth interacted with troops and officers for their training standards, professionalism and operational preparedness. He praised their ability to execute complex missions with speed, precision and cohesion, stated the release.