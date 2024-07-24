Army deserter held for duping youth on pretext of job

A 26-year-old army deserter Shatrughan Tiwari, a resident of Kalyan, Thane, was arrested on Tuesday for duping a youth of ₹3 lakh on false promise of job in the army. Tiwari allegedly also tried to cheat the friend of the youth, but he refused to pay him the money. The action was undertaken by Military Intelligence (MI) of the Army’s Southern Command, in a joint operation with Pune police’s Lashkar police station who arrested the accused in Camp area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The FIR was lodged at Bund Garden police station on July 23 against Tiwari under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 318 (cheating) and 62 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment).

The complainant, who had crossed the age limit for army recruitment, in the FIR stated that Tiwari offered him a job in the Indian Army against a sum of ₹3 lakh and demanded that half of the sum to be paid upfront and the remainder amount to be paid after training.

After he failed to get the job, he approached Pune’s Southern Command Intelligence Unit.

The action was undertaken by Military Intelligence (MI) of the Army’s Southern Command, in a joint operation with Pune police’s Lashkar police station who arrested the accused in Camp area.

According to army officials, Tiwari went on leave but did not return to his army unit, leading to him being declared a deserter in October 2023.

He had been cheating several youths interested in joining the army since then.