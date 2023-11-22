Army medical staffer molested, robbed of phone in Wanowrie

A 29-year-old Army medical staffer was molested and robbed of her mobile phone worth ₹3,000 by two unidentified bike-borne persons when she was on her way home after finishing her duty on Monday night. A 29-year-old Army medical staffer was molested and robbed of her mobile phone worth ₹ 3,000 by two unidentified bike-borne persons when she was on her way home after finishing her duty on Monday night. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place on Right Flank Road near Command Hospital in Wanowrie at around 12:15 am.

According to the police, the medical staffer was walking home as she failed to get an autorickshaw. The accused on a two-wheeler approached her. When she refused to talk to the duo, they allegedly molested, thrashed, snatched her mobile phone worth ₹3,000 and fled.

Santosh Gaikwad, sub-inspector, Wanowrie police station, said, “We have lodged a police complaint and are examining CCTV camera footages of the area to identity of the accused.”

A case has been registered at Wanowrie police station under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual Harassment), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.