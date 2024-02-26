Around 1.2 lakh visitors throng Defence Expo at Moshi

Around 1.2 lakh visitors including more than 40,000 students visited various stalls and the pavilion of leading defence companies and MSMEs at the Defence Expo 2024 at Moshi on Sunday. According to the organisers, citizens from all walks of life visited the venue making keen inquiries about equipment, products and future careers in the Armed Forces. Citizens were seen clicking pictures and taking selfies in front of the armoured vehicles, battle tanks, helicopters, artillery guns, and armed force personnel. A total of five mammoth pavilions have been set up to cater to the requirement of a large number of visitors. (HT PHOTO)

A total of five mammoth pavilions have been set up to cater to the requirement of a large number of visitors. The Southern Command has set up a special cell to inform visitors about the recruitment to the Armed Forces. Citizens took keen interest in knowing about state-of-the-art weapons, technology and systems created for the army that have been displayed in these halls and information is being given to all the visitors.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ganesh Nibe, the president of the Nibe Defence Industry and the knowledge partner said, “Over the weekend, we digitally recorded over 1.2 lakh people, including students and children which is an overwhelming response.”

On Sunday, various programs like seminars, motivational guidance, visits to halls and performances by military bands, air force bands, navy bands have been organised.

The expo opened on Saturday, February 24, and will go on till Monday evening.

On Monday General Manoj Pandey, Lt General JB Chaudhary will visit various halls at the Defence Expo, and at 11:30 am, Lt Gen CS Mann will interact with the audience.