Around 9 lakh Punekars caught violating traffic rules this year, 56 crore collected in fines

PUNE: From January 1 to December 20 this year, the Pune traffic police have taken action against 899,058 vehicle owners for violating various traffic norms and collected ₹563,251,300 in fines from these traffic violators. Despite the punitive action, thousands of people are found flying in the face of traffic rules on a daily basis. The traffic police have said that not only government employees but also the common people need to be cautious while driving cars/riding bikes. (HT PHOTO)

This year, the Pune traffic police have taken penal action against both government and regular vehicles for violating traffic rules. At the same time, the police have warned of strict action against those breaking signals (with government vehicles), parking in the wrong place, driving on the wrong side, and driving with fancy number plates.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Along with government vehicles, even the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and their drivers do not follow rules. It is often seen that drivers of government vehicles do not follow traffic rules. Accordingly, we have taken action against around 9 lakh citizens in the course of one year and collected ₹56 crore in fines.”

Among the traffic violations commonly seen are carelessly driving vehicles, breaking signals, stopping vehicles ahead of zebra crossings, parking vehicles in ‘no parking’ zones etc. The traffic police have said that not only government employees but also the common people need to be cautious while driving cars/riding bikes.