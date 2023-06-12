Tension erupts in Kolhapur’s Kagal as offensive status on Tipu Sultan triggers commotion, one arrested

A 38-year-old resident of Kagal, a town in Kolhapur district, was arrested for allegedly posting a contentious social media status regarding Tipu Sultan. The post, which quickly went viral, triggered a tense situation in the area on Monday, prompting authorities to take swift action and increase police presence. A 38-year-old resident of Kagal, a town in Kolhapur district, was arrested for allegedly posting a contentious social media status regarding Tipu Sultan (HT FILE PHOTO)

The arrested individual, identified as Farukh Yasin Asalkar, runs a fire crackers shop.

According to Kagal police, the status allegedly contained remarks about Tipu Sultan’s historical significance. Several community members reported the post to the police, claiming it incited communal disharmony and hurt sentiments.

In response to the growing tension, the local police initiated an investigation into the matter and swiftly apprehended Farukh at his residence.

Ishwar Omase, senior police inspector at Kagal police station said, “We acted promptly as the incident could have potential to disturb communal harmony and peace in our region. The individual responsible for the offensive post has been taken into custody, and we assure that appropriate action will be taken .”

However, Hindu outfits in the Kagal called ‘Bandh’ on Monday as a result of which some of the shops in the locality remain closed. Workers of the Hindu Outfits have gathered and shouted slogans of ‘Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jay’.

Following the arrest, additional security measures were put in place in Kagal to prevent any untoward incidents. Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order, and community leaders were engaged in an effort to restore calm and promote dialogue among the concerned parties.

Local authorities have urged residents to exercise restraint and not indulge in any provocative actions or statements that could further escalate tensions.