ASI begins preservation of Peshwa-era paintings at Pune’s Shaniwar Wada

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 13, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Gajanan Madaware, senior conservationist at ASI Pune, said the restoration work began last week and will take about one and a half months to complete

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started restoring historic Peshwa-era paintings at Shaniwar Wada, a key heritage site in Pune.

In 2021, the then-Mayor Mukta Tilak had written to the ASI’s Delhi office, requesting the restoration of Shaniwar Wada. In response, on November 8, 2021, Union minister G Kishan Reddy informed Tilak that the conservation and restoration of the fort wall had been initiated. (HT PHOTO)
In 2021, the then-Mayor Mukta Tilak had written to the ASI's Delhi office, requesting the restoration of Shaniwar Wada. In response, on November 8, 2021, Union minister G Kishan Reddy informed Tilak that the conservation and restoration of the fort wall had been initiated.

Gajanan Madaware, senior conservationist at ASI Pune, said the restoration work began last week and will take about one and a half months to complete. The ASI’s chemical branch, which has worked on the Ajanta and Ellora paintings, is handling the project. The restoration is being funded internally to preserve these valuable artworks.

In 2021, the then-Mayor Mukta Tilak had written to the ASI’s Delhi office, requesting the restoration of Shaniwar Wada. In response, on November 8, 2021, Union minister G Kishan Reddy informed Tilak that the conservation and restoration of the fort wall had been initiated. He also assured that the restoration of historical paintings at Delhi Darwaja would be taken up soon.

ASI has stated that it is committed to the care and conservation of protected monuments in Maharashtra, based on their needs and available resources.

