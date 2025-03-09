At 39.8°C, Pune’s Lohegaon area records highest temperature in state

Since the beginning of March, several regions in the state have been experiencing above-normal temperatures. On Saturday, Lohegaon recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state, reaching a scorching 39.8 degrees Celsius. Earlier Lohegaon reported the highest temperature in the state on March 3 and 6 at 38.6 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius respectively. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Earlier Lohegaon reported the highest temperature in the state on March 3 and 6 at 38.6 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius respectively.

The other areas of the city too recorded a sharp rise in maximum temperature. As per data, the Koregaon Park area recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius, and in Chinchwad too the temperature was recorded as 39.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the temperature rise will persist for the next three to four days.

The maximum temperature in all subdivisions in the state is above normal level, ranging between 1.7 degrees and 4.6 degrees Celsius. In Lohegaon, the temperature was recorded above normal level by 4.6 degrees Celsius.

As per the data, on March 7, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, which was above the normal level by 1.5 degrees Celsius. On March 8, the maximum temperature rose to 38 degrees Celsius which was above normal level by 3.1 degrees Celsius.

“Pune city will also experience dry weather conditions for the next few days, as a result, the temperature is likely to continue at above normal level,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune.

Meanwhile, the city experienced a drop in the nighttime temperature in the last 48 hours. As per the data, the minimum temperature on March 7 was recorded as 13.2, which was below the normal level by 1.6 degrees Celsius and on March 8, the minimum temperature was recorded as 14.4 degrees Celsius which was normal.

As per IMD data, on March 2 Bramhapuri recorded the highest temperature in the state at 38.6 degrees Celsius, on March 3 Lohegaon reported the highest temperature at 39.6 degrees Celsius, on March 4 Solapur recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius, on March 5 Solapur again recorded highest temperature at 38.2 degrees Celsius, on March 6 Lohegaon reported 38 degrees Celsius, on March 7 Yavatmal recorded the highest temperature in the state at 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Currently, there is no active weather system over Maharashtra, as a result, the state is experiencing dry weather conditions.

In coastal areas heatwave conditions are likely to be observed in isolated areas, hence a yellow alert for the same is given for all the coastal districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and parts of Mumbai.

Due to the slight impact of cool northern winds, the night temperature dropped in the city to below normal level. However, as the impact is subdued, the nighttime temperature is likely to increase again from March 8 onwards, said a senior official of IMD requesting anonymity.