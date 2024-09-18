At 6.93 lakh, Pune Metro achieves record ridership during Ganesh festival

The Pune Metro set a record on Ganesh immersion day on Tuesday, September 17, with 346,633 passengers taking a ride on Metro. In the ten-day festival period, Pune Metro registered 6,93,580 ridership and collected revenue of ₹3,05,81,059, said officials. Metro trains were scheduled every five minutes, ensuring a smooth experience for passengers visiting the Peth area mandals. (HT FILE)

From September 7 to 17, Pune Metro ran extended hours, with services operating until midnight on most days, and even offering 24-hour service on Anant Chaturdashi on September 17 and 18, said officials.

Metro trains were scheduled every five minutes, ensuring a smooth experience for passengers visiting the Peth area mandals.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “A large number of passengers have utilised Pune Metro during Ganeshu festival. The metro service has ensured fast and timely travel. We extended service hours and increased the number of trips to better serve the devotees and people have responded positively to these efforts.”

During the same period, PCMC-Swargate route recorded 693,580 passengers, the Ramwadi-Vanaz route saw 1,350,762 passengers, with an overall ridership of 20,44,342 and total revenue of ₹3,05,81,059.

Remarkably, 74% of passengers opted for digital ticketing during the festival and by September 17, Pune Metro had issued 622 One Pune Cards and 503 student pass cards.

PMC Metro station recorded maximum 3,11,578 passengers and generated ₹41,60,514 revenue and PCMC Metro station recorded 280,808 passengers with a revenue of ₹43,24,555.

Ramwadi Metro station saw 1,58,693 passengers and earned ₹30,20,479 and Pune railway Metro station saw 1,36,725 passengers and collected revenue of ₹20,03,815.50. While the Deccan Gymkhana Metro station reported 1,35,734 passengers and a revenue of ₹18,63,610.